Benchmark Lowers Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Price Target to $10.00

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $79.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid intoxication and overdose.

