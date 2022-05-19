Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,003,423.82 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92.
Bill.com stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.