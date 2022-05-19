Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of BLND opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth $146,919,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

