Bora Chung Sells 8,854 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92.
NYSE:BILL opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $7,668,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
