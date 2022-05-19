Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Up 28%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 142,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 59,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)
