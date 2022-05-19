Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Up 28%

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 142,993 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 59,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bri-Chem Company Profile (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

