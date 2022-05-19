Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBAI opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $972.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

