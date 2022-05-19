Brokerages Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

AFIB opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acutus Medical by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.