Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,624,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

