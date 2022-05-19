Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Sells C$24,377,029.28 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total transaction of C$26,096,128.98.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total transaction of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

CNR stock opened at C$145.18 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$158.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

