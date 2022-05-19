Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 47622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CU. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at C$365,868.51.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

