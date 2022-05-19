Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.80, with a volume of 47622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.75.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CU. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The firm has a market cap of C$10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at C$365,868.51.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
