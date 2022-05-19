Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.05

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$45.05 and last traded at C$44.96, with a volume of 36864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.61.

CPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.39.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,840. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $595,415.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

