Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Catalent stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.