Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 133879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $474.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.