Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 160.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $746.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $119.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,022,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

