Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.50

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 8971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Get Chemours alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Chemours by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.