Citigroup Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Baxter International stock opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 327.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,094 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 64.3% during the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 19,221.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,068,000 after purchasing an additional 903,777 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,640 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

