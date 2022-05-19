Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) will announce $642.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630.10 million and the highest is $651.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $531.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $876.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 629.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,700 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,372,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,003 shares during the period. Finally, Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

