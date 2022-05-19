Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) PT Raised to $38.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Shares of YOU stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,074,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,498 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.