Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $4,896,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,699 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.95.

CMA opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

