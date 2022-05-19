Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 25,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,983 shares in the company, valued at $458,802,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF Energy stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.