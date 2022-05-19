Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7.90 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.29%.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

