CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

