Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $55.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

