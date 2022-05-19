Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $55.00

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.98.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the last quarter.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.