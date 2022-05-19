CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stake Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of CVR Energy worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.69.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.