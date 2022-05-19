DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 18.5%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) rose 18.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 141,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 123,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get DeepMarkit alerts:

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.