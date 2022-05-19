Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHIL stock opened at $174.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant acquired 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

