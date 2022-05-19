DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.49, but opened at 1.62. DiDi Global shares last traded at 1.60, with a volume of 263,136 shares.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.36 and its 200-day moving average is 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

