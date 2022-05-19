DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DV opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 124.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $604,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067.

Several analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

