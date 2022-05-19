Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.