El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of El Pollo Loco worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

LOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.