Emelie Tirre Sells 40,729 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.