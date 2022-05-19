ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About ENDRA Life Sciences (Get Rating)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.