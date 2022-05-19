Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,369 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 304,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

VIVO stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

