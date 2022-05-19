Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,369 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meridian Bioscience worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

