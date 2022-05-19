Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,203 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.