Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $816,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

