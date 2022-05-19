Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

