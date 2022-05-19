Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

