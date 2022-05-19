Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of Equitrans Midstream worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth about $72,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

