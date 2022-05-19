Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

