Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

About Exro Technologies (Get Rating)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.