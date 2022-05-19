Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,078,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the April 15th total of 838,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXROF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.
About Exro Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exro Technologies (EXROF)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.