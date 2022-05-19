Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.25

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 154579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $381.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

