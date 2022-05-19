Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 15th total of 202,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc stock opened at 153.25 on Thursday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of 144.88 and a 52 week high of 260.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

