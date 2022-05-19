Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMEGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Farmers Edge from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of FMEGF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Farmers Edge has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, Russia, and Ukraine. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

