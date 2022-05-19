Financial Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sow Good and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 17.22 $4.13 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sow Good beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good (Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Carbon Energy (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

