First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNLIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNLIF opened at $27.82 on Thursday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.