First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 257,473 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 424,920 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,170,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

