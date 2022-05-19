First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 850 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 677,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,696,000 after buying an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

