First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $31.01 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $496.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

