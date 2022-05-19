First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,430 Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 439,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

